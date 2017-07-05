Wednesday Preview | Cashner vs. Fister | Rangers Live

Andrew Cashner takes the mound for the Texas Rangers in the series finale against Boston.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Jeff Banister on Cashner: 'Big time performance by Cash'

Jeff Banister on Cashner: 'Big time performance by Cash'

22 hours ago

Carlos Gomez helps Rangers beat Red Sox in finale

Carlos Gomez helps Rangers beat Red Sox in finale

23 hours ago

Rangers win is Worth the wait | Rangers Live

Rangers win is Worth the wait | Rangers Live

1 day ago

Series preview | Angels at Rangers | Rangers Live

Series preview | Angels at Rangers | Rangers Live

1 day ago

Andrew Cashner settles in against Boston | Rangers Live

Andrew Cashner settles in against Boston | Rangers Live

1 day ago

Jurickson Profar on his two hits, RBI in win over Boston

Jurickson Profar on his two hits, RBI in win over Boston

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»

FOX Sports Go