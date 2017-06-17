WATCH: Mike Napoli CRUSHES two-run home run in 1st vs. Mariners
WATCH: Mike Napoli CRUSHES two-run home run in 1st vs. Mariners
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Mike Napoli comes up big in another Rangers win
1 hr ago
Beltre in sole possession of 33rd place in hits | Rangers Live
5 hours ago
Same result, a little different approach in 10-4 win over Mariners
5 hours ago
Jeff Banister on attacking in 10-4 win against Seattle
5 hours ago
Martin Perez on getting early lead in win over Mariners
5 hours ago
WATCH: Three players go yard as Rangers defeat Mariners 10-4
6 hours ago