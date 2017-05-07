Rangers Live: Austin Bibens-Dirkx up from Triple-A
The Texas Rangers have some reinforcements coming to help out in the bullpen in the form of Austin Bibens-Dirkx from Triple-A.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Kawhi Leonard on defense in Game 2 win over Rodkets
3 days ago
Jonathon Simmons on Game 2 win over Houston
3 days ago
Manu Ginobili on Spur Game 2 Win Over Rockets
3 days ago
Danny Green on Game 2 win, tying the series with Houston
3 days ago
Spurs Live: Kawhi does it all in Game 2
3 days ago
Pau Gasol on defense in Game 2: 'We did a great job'
3 days ago