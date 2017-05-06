WATCH: Rougned Odor robs Kyle Seager on infield shift play

WATCH: Rougned Odor robs Kyle Seager on infield shift play

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

Kawhi Leonard on defense in Game 2 win over Rodkets

Kawhi Leonard on defense in Game 2 win over Rodkets

1 day ago

Jonathon Simmons on Game 2 win over Houston

Jonathon Simmons on Game 2 win over Houston

1 day ago

Manu Ginobili on Spur Game 2 Win Over Rockets

Manu Ginobili on Spur Game 2 Win Over Rockets

1 day ago

Danny Green on Game 2 win, tying the series with Houston

Danny Green on Game 2 win, tying the series with Houston

1 day ago

Spurs Live: Kawhi does it all in Game 2

Spurs Live: Kawhi does it all in Game 2

1 day ago

Pau Gasol on defense in Game 2: 'We did a great job'

Pau Gasol on defense in Game 2: 'We did a great job'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos