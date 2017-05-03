Alex Claudio on relieving Cole Hamels after his injury

Alex Claudio on relieving Cole Hamels after his injury

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

DeShaun Watson's first day as a Houston Texan

DeShaun Watson's first day as a Houston Texan

13 hours ago

Houston Texans make 4th round pick from space

Houston Texans make 4th round pick from space

13 hours ago

WATCH: Cowboys fans reaction to Taco Charlton

WATCH: Cowboys fans reaction to Taco Charlton

16 hours ago

Andrew Cashner on playing in hometown, loss to Houston

Andrew Cashner on playing in hometown, loss to Houston

1 day ago

Kawhi Leonard talks Game 1 loss to Rockets

Kawhi Leonard talks Game 1 loss to Rockets

1 day ago

Manu Ginobili on disobeying 'a lot of basketball rules'

Manu Ginobili on disobeying 'a lot of basketball rules'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos