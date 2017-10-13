Love the State Fair of Texas, but too many coupons! | Ric’s Rants
Ric Renner's weekly thoughts
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Love the State Fair of Texas, but too many coupons! | Ric's Rants
1 hr ago
Herman, Riley to Make Red River Rivalry History | The Scoop
10 hours ago
Revisiting Draft Night | Mavs Insider Season Preview
11 hours ago
Mavs Dancers Auditions | Mavs Insider Season Preview
11 hours ago
Ken Hitchcock: 'We're missing a number of glorious opportunities'
11 hours ago
Martin Hanzal: 'Okay is not enough'
11 hours ago