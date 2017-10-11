Razor Roundtable – 10.10.2017 | Stars Live

We discuss which one is better between Ovechkin's seven goals or Vegas winning first two, equipment improving player safety and favorite moments in Stars-Wings history in this edition of Razor Roundtable.

