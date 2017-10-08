Kari Lehtonen: ‘It’s not a good feeling’

Kari Lehtonen discusses the Dallas Stars tought loss on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Kari Lehtonen: 'It's not a good feeling'

Kari Lehtonen: 'It's not a good feeling'

1 hr ago

They weren't losses, they were 'non-wins' | Stars Live

They weren't losses, they were 'non-wins' | Stars Live

1 hr ago

First period defense lacking in loss | Stars Live

First period defense lacking in loss | Stars Live

1 hr ago

Ken Hitchcock: 'I thought we'd be better in our own zone'

Ken Hitchcock: 'I thought we'd be better in our own zone'

1 hr ago

Jason Spezza on generating chances in 4-2 loss to Blues

Jason Spezza on generating chances in 4-2 loss to Blues

1 hr ago

WATCH: The BOINK heard 'round the Big 12

WATCH: The BOINK heard 'round the Big 12

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»