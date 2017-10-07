Dallas Stars Home Opener against Las Vegas Golden Knights
Dallas Stars Home Opener against Las Vegas Golden Knights
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Moment of silence for Dave Strader and his family
15 mins ago
Moment of silence for Las Vegas victims at Dallas Stars - Golden Knights game
15 mins ago
Thoughts with the Las Vegas Community
15 mins ago
Remembering iconic Dallas Stars broadcaster Dave Strader
15 mins ago
Five Fantasy Football Must-Starts | The Scoop
13 hours ago
3 Key Milestones This Season For the Dallas Stars | 3 Things
20 hours ago