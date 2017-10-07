Ben Bishop strengthens goaltending | Stars Live
The Dallas Stars acquired some much-needed help over the summer in the goalie department, acquiring Ben Bishop.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Moment of silence for Dave Strader and his family
15 mins ago
Moment of silence for Las Vegas victims at Dallas Stars - Golden Knights game
15 mins ago
Thoughts with the Las Vegas Community
15 mins ago
Remembering iconic Dallas Stars broadcaster Dave Strader
15 mins ago
Five Fantasy Football Must-Starts | The Scoop
13 hours ago
3 Key Milestones This Season For the Dallas Stars | 3 Things
20 hours ago