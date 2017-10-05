Dak’s playing with his hair on fire like Big Tex! | Ric’s Rants

Ric Renner's weekly thoughts

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Dak's playing with his hair on fire like Big Tex! | Ric's Rants

Dak's playing with his hair on fire like Big Tex! | Ric's Rants

1 hr ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

5 hours ago

Does Aaron Judge need playoff success to validate historic year?

Does Aaron Judge need playoff success to validate historic year?

5 hours ago

Is a Cavaliers-Warriors 2017-18 NBA Finals rematch a lock again?

Is a Cavaliers-Warriors 2017-18 NBA Finals rematch a lock again?

5 hours ago

Baker Mayfield on Bye Week, Preparing For Iowa State

Baker Mayfield on Bye Week, Preparing For Iowa State

9 hours ago

Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'

Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'

9 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»