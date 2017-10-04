Jadeveon Clowney Shows Off Steve Spurrier Impression | The Scoop

Jadeveon Clowney Shows Off Steve Spurrier Impression | The Scoop

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Deshaun Watson is amazing on AND off the field | Texans Huddle

Deshaun Watson is amazing on AND off the field | Texans Huddle

Just now

Jadeveon Clowney Shows Off Steve Spurrier Impression | The Scoop

Jadeveon Clowney Shows Off Steve Spurrier Impression | The Scoop

Just now

Only Musician You Can Listen To Forever | Texans Buzz

Only Musician You Can Listen To Forever | Texans Buzz

2 hours ago

Bill O'Brien: 'We Have The Best Fans In The League' | Texans Huddle

Bill O'Brien: 'We Have The Best Fans In The League' | Texans Huddle

2 hours ago

Jason Garrett: 'Sean Lee is day-to-day'

Jason Garrett: 'Sean Lee is day-to-day'

2 hours ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»