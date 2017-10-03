Colin Cowherd explains why Philly has to be the dumbest sports city in America
Colin Cowherd has some harsh words for Philly.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Colin Cowherd explains why Philly has to be the dumbest sports city in America
1 hr ago
Skip Bayless ranks the 4 teams in the NFC East after Week 4 of the NFL season
1 hr ago
Jason Garrett: 'You win as a team and you lose as a team'
10 hours ago
Jason Garrett: 'We have to be better on 3rd down'
11 hours ago
Colin Cowherd on Patriots defense: 'Everything is beating them'
11 hours ago
Nick Wright explains why Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in the AFC South
21 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW