Russell Westbrook signs new contract with OKC through 2022
Russell Westbrook signs latest contract valued at $205M with the Oklahoma City Thunder that will last through the year 2022.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Russell Westbrook signs new contract with OKC through 2022
Just now
WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics
Just now
Hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Dave Strader
15 mins ago
Jay Cutler did NOT sell this wildcat play well
1 hr ago
Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED