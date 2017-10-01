WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics

WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Russell Westbrook signs new contract with OKC through 2022

Russell Westbrook signs new contract with OKC through 2022

Just now

WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics

WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics

Just now

Hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Dave Strader

Hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Dave Strader

15 mins ago

Jay Cutler did NOT sell this wildcat play well

Jay Cutler did NOT sell this wildcat play well

1 hr ago

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

1 hr ago

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»