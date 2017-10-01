Russell Westbrook spends day with fans after signing history-making contract
Russell Westbrook is joined by Antonio Daniels at Oklahoma City Thunder Fan Fest after the signing of his history-making contract.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Russell Westbrook signs new contract with OKC through 2022
Just now
WATCH: Willie Calhoun makes diving catch in 4th inning vs. Athletics
15 mins ago
Hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Dave Strader
15 mins ago
Jay Cutler did NOT sell this wildcat play well
1 hr ago
Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
1 hr ago
Jason McIntyre’s Week 4 NFL picks
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED