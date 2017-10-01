Andrew Cashner on final start of season | Rangers Live
Joey Gallo had a lot to do with the win but everybody on the Texas Rangers contributed in some way to defeat Oakland on Saturday.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: OSU's Devin Harper blocks punt in 3rd quarter
15 mins ago
WATCH: Joey Gallo hits home run No. 41 a long ways vs. Athletics
15 mins ago
WATCH: Damarcus Fields runs it back for a pick-6 in the 1st quarter
2 hours ago
WATCH: Joey Gallo hits home run No. 40 against Oakland
2 hours ago
Look at the 3A Top 10 Results | High School Scoreboard Live
3 hours ago
Pebble Hills vs. EP Franklin | High School Scoreboard Live
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED