Lance Lahnert joins the show | High School Scoreboard Live

Lance Lahnert joins the show | High School Scoreboard Live

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Look at the 3A Top 10 Results | High School Scoreboard Live

Look at the 3A Top 10 Results | High School Scoreboard Live

15 mins ago

Pebble Hills vs. EP Franklin | High School Scoreboard Live

Pebble Hills vs. EP Franklin | High School Scoreboard Live

15 mins ago

Coolidge vs. Jonesboro | High School Scoreboard Live

Coolidge vs. Jonesboro | High School Scoreboard Live

15 mins ago

Mart vs. Centerville | High School Scoreboard Live

Mart vs. Centerville | High School Scoreboard Live

15 mins ago

De Leon vs. Crawford | High School Scoreboard Live

De Leon vs. Crawford | High School Scoreboard Live

15 mins ago

Holliday vs. Iowa Park | High School Scoreboard LIve

Holliday vs. Iowa Park | High School Scoreboard LIve

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»