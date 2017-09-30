WATCH: Shin-Soo Choo hits 2-run home run in 5th vs. Oakland

WATCH: Shin-Soo Choo hits 2-run home run in 5th vs. Oakland

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

EP Socorro vs. EP Montwood | Football Friday

EP Socorro vs. EP Montwood | Football Friday

Just now

Cy-Fair vs. Cy-Ranch | Football Friday

Cy-Fair vs. Cy-Ranch | Football Friday

Just now

Justin Northwest vs. Eaton | Football Friday

Justin Northwest vs. Eaton | Football Friday

Just now

Pearland vs. Elsik | Football Friday

Pearland vs. Elsik | Football Friday

Just now

Tyler Lee vs. Longview | Football Friday

Tyler Lee vs. Longview | Football Friday

Just now

David Henigan joins the set on Football Friday

David Henigan joins the set on Football Friday

Just now

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»