Like Gundy, it’s the anniversary of Grubes’ infamous rant | The Dose

A dose of the fun in sports

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Like Gundy, it's anniversary of Grubes' infamous rant | The Dose

Like Gundy, it's anniversary of Grubes' infamous rant | The Dose

15 mins ago

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United | 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Highlights

9 hours ago

The NBA is starting to look like several All-Star teams, is it good for the league? | THE HERD

The NBA is starting to look like several All-Star teams, is it good for the league? | THE HERD

9 hours ago

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

9 hours ago

Deshaun Watson donates first game check | The Scoop

Deshaun Watson donates first game check | The Scoop

12 hours ago

Why is KD so sensitive on social media? | Ric's Rants

Why is KD so sensitive on social media? | Ric's Rants

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»