Jerry Jones says Kaep not in NFL based on ‘what he can bring to a team’ – Cris Carter discusses why that’s wrong
Cris Carter gave an impassioned response to Jerry Jones.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Jerry Jones says Kaep not in NFL based on 'what he can bring to a team' - Cris Carter discusses why that's wrong
Just now
Falcons remain undefeated | SportsDay OnAir
9 hours ago
Tom Brady: Aging or Getting better | SportsDay OnAir
9 hours ago
How long until Giants win a game | SportsDay OnAir
9 hours ago
Having something to play for | Rangers Live
10 hours ago
Jeff Banister: 'Doesn't feel good'
10 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED