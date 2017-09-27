Having something to play for | Rangers Live

The Texas Rangers although have not much to play for, they still play for the pride and the name on the front of your jersey.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Having something to play for | Rangers Live

Having something to play for | Rangers Live

15 mins ago

Jeff Banister: 'Doesn't feel good'

Jeff Banister: 'Doesn't feel good'

15 mins ago

Wednesday Pitching Matchup | Rangers Live

Wednesday Pitching Matchup | Rangers Live

15 mins ago

Bids continue to pour in | Harvey Relief Auction

Bids continue to pour in | Harvey Relief Auction

15 mins ago

WATCH: Drew Robinson hits solo shot in 9th inning vs. Astros

WATCH: Drew Robinson hits solo shot in 9th inning vs. Astros

15 mins ago

A busy off season in Dallas | Stars Insider Season Preview

A busy off season in Dallas | Stars Insider Season Preview

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»