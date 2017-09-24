FOX NFL Sunday responds to President Trump’s comments on NFL protests
FOX NFL Sunday responds to President Trump's comments
More NFL Videos
DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans On The Bus
15 mins ago
Rob Riggle plays therapist in his week 3 NFL picks
15 mins ago
Tony Gonzalez: President Trump is galvanizing the entire NFL
2 hours ago
Cam Newton was in high style on the way to Sunday's game against the Saints
2 hours ago
Josh Norman on NFL players' protests: 'We love the flag'
2 hours ago
Jason McIntyre explains why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic in 'Hot Take Happy Hour'
2 hours ago