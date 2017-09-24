Elvis Andrus talks tough loss to Oakland
Elvis Andrus and the Texas Rangers struggled to get on the board falling 1-0 to the Oakland Athletics.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Miguel Gonzalez stellar in loss to A's | Rangers Live
15 mins ago
Elvis Andrus talks tough loss to Oakland
15 mins ago
Steve Buschelle fills in for Jeff Banister | Rangers Live
15 mins ago
Miguel Gonzalez has good outing, Rangers lose 1-0
15 mins ago
Steve Buschelle on Gonzalez's outing in loss to Athletics
15 mins ago
Oklahoma takes the ball all the way for 99-yard TD
3 hours ago