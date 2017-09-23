El Paso Parkland vs. El Paso Bel Air | High School Scoreboard Live
El Paso Parkland vs. El Paso Bel Air | High School Scoreboard Live
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Denton Ryan vs. Frisco Lone Star | High School Scoreboard Live
15 mins ago
Look at the 6A Top 10 Results | High School Scoreboard Live
15 mins ago
Clear Springs vs. Westfield | High School Scoreboard Live
15 mins ago
Highland Park vs. Lovejoy | High School Scoreboard Live
15 mins ago
Look at the 5A Top Ten Results | High School Scoreboard Live
15 mins ago
DQ Big Game of the Week | Shulenburg vs. Weimar
15 mins ago