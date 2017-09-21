Skip: The Patriots are still the best team in the NFL, because they have by far the best QB

Skip explains why the Patriots are still the best.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 2

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 2

Just now

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 1

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 1

Just now

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 3

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 3

Just now

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 2

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 2

15 mins ago

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 3

FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Arbuckle - Part 3

15 mins ago

WATCH: Rougned Odor hits Grand Slam in 4th inning vs. Mariners

WATCH: Rougned Odor hits Grand Slam in 4th inning vs. Mariners

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»