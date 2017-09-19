Colin Cowherd says the Dallas Cowboys remind him of this college team
Colin explains why he thinks the Cowboys remind him of USC.
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Colin Cowherd says the Dallas Cowboys remind him of this college team
1 hr ago
Skip: The criticism of Ezekiel Elliott's effort vs. Broncos is unfair
8 hours ago
Skip: My Cowboys are clearly now the best team in the NFC East
8 hours ago
Foxy Grubes on the field! | The Dose
10 hours ago
Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos'
1 day ago
Nick Wright: 'Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW