Skip Bayless: ‘My Cowboys were not ready!’ against the Broncos’

Skip tells Shannon that the Cowboys were not ready to play.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos'

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos'

1 hr ago

Nick Wright: 'Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago'

Nick Wright: 'Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago'

1 hr ago

DQ Big Game of the Week | Gregory-Portland vs. CC Carroll

DQ Big Game of the Week | Gregory-Portland vs. CC Carroll

3 hours ago

Troy Aikman surprised by Cowboys subpar offensive performance

Troy Aikman surprised by Cowboys subpar offensive performance

13 hours ago

Right bullpen for the job | Rangers Live

Right bullpen for the job | Rangers Live

17 hours ago

Joey Gallo hit it a long way in the 2nd | Ranger Live

Joey Gallo hit it a long way in the 2nd | Ranger Live

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»