Cole Hamels has sold outing in tough loss to Angels
Cole Hamels had another solid outing for the Texas Rangers but could not outlast the LA Angels pitcher in the loss.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Jeff Banister: 'They're still in the fight'
1 hr ago
Adrian Beltre, Rangers frustrated after tough 2-0 loss to Angels
1 hr ago
Cole Hamels has sold outing in tough loss to Angels
1 hr ago
Pick-6 ALERT: This Texas Defense is Lights Out
2 hours ago
MUST WATCH: Circus Catch made by Dylan Cantrell for Texas Tech
2 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey on if his Longhorns are ready for USC
13 hours ago