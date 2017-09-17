Cole Hamels has sold outing in tough loss to Angels

Cole Hamels had another solid outing for the Texas Rangers but could not outlast the LA Angels pitcher in the loss.

Jeff Banister: 'They're still in the fight'

1 hr ago

Adrian Beltre, Rangers frustrated after tough 2-0 loss to Angels

1 hr ago

Cole Hamels has sold outing in tough loss to Angels

1 hr ago

Pick-6 ALERT: This Texas Defense is Lights Out

2 hours ago

MUST WATCH: Circus Catch made by Dylan Cantrell for Texas Tech

2 hours ago

Matthew McConaughey on if his Longhorns are ready for USC

13 hours ago

