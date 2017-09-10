All Rise: Aaron Judge makes history with two towering homers in Yankees’ 16-7 win over the Rangers
New York's Aaron Judge launches two towering homers in Yankees 16-7 win over the Texas Rangers, joining Mark McGwire as only the 2nd rookie in MLB history to ever hit 40 home runs in a season.
