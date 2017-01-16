Westbrook gets 20th triple-double, Thunder beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 122-118 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 19 triple-doubles last season. He entered Sunday averaging a triple-double and is trying to match Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson as the only NBA player to average a triple-double for a full season.

Enes Kanter had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Victor Oladipo had 17 of his 23 points in the first half and Alex Abrines had 13 points. Oklahoma City had dropped three of its previous four games.

DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings, who have lost two straight and five of six. Rudy Gay had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Darren Collison had 21 points.

The Kings committed 22 turnovers that led to 23 points after having 21 giveaways in a loss Friday to the Cavaliers. They are now 1-5 on this homestand.

The Kings battled back and twice cut the lead to three points in the final 25 seconds, but Abrines and Oladipo each made two free throws and Westbrook had a steal and layup to fend off Sacramento.

Westbrook made a pair of 3-pointers and had seven points in an 80-second span to put the Thunder up by 15 just past the midway point in the fourth.

After a subpar first half where he missed frequent shots and committed five turnovers, Westbrook got going in the third quarter, scoring 11 points and helping the Thunder take an 88-79 lead into the fourth.

The Thunder have 15 road games in January. They had dropped five of the previous six games away from home and are currently on a six-game road trip.

Thunder starting center Steven Adams took a fall early in the third quarter and eventually headed to the locker room. He was evaluated for a concussion and didn’t return.

TIP INS

Thunder: Domantas Sabonis missed all four 3-point attempts and has now misfired on 22 of 23 attempts.

Kings: Entering the game, Cousins had a career shooting percentage of 38.6 percent against the Thunder, his lowest versus any team. He was 4 of 11 in the first half. … Sacramento’s first-half problems continue. They had 15 turnovers and trailed 59-46.

UP NEXT

Thunder: The next three road games are against three formidable Western Conference teams — Clippers, Golden State and Utah. They next play in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Kings: Wrap a seven-game homestand against the Pacers on Wednesday night.