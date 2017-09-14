WATCH: Vernon Fiddler thanks Stars fans after announcing retirement
104 goals.
261 points.
877 games.
An undrafted free agent in 2001 calls it a career 16 years later.
Vernon Fiddler took to the Dallas Stars social media pages to thank the fans who supported him here during his time with the team after announcing his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.
Right back at you, Fidds.
From Vern himself to all Stars fans, thank you. pic.twitter.com/raTCQF4Hbm
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 13, 2017
