Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

ALEDO, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo’s next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

And it’s a long shot.

A month after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired, Romo is among nearly 9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.

If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying on June 5 to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

This isn’t the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier where only two of the 35 players advanced, Romo opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two weather delays.

Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and win the U.S. Open.