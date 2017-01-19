Texas Tech stays perfect at home with win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keenan Evans scored 20 points, including two free throws with 15 seconds left, in Texas Tech’s 75-69 win over Texas Christian on Wednesday night.

Zach Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds and Justin Gray 18 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders (14-4, 3-3 Big 12).

Texas Christian (14-4, 3-3) was led by 22 points and six rebounds from Vlad Brodziansky and 16 points from Kenrich Williams. Alex Robinson had 11 points.

With 20.1 seconds left, Williams converted a 3-point play for the Horned Frogs, bringing them to within three, 72-69.

Smith then made one free throw before Evans connected on both attempts to put the game away.

Texas Christian won the rebounding margin 31-27 and each team committed nine turnovers. The Horned Frogs made just two of their last 11 shots from the floor.

Despite trailing by as many as 14 points early in the first half, the Horned Frogs cut the deficit to eight by halftime, 41-33.

While the lead did not change in the first half, it changed four times in a tight second period.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Christian: In its first season under longtime Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon, the Horned Frogs have already exceeded last year’s 12-win total. The Horned Frogs entered Wednesday winning three consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008, when it was a Mountain West member.

Texas Tech: Earlier this week, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said that a redshirt year is being considered for standout forward Norense Odiase. The junior has appeared in three games while dealing with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Texas Christian: Hosts No. 6 Baylor on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma State Saturday and the Cowboys’ Jeffrey Carrol, the only Big 12 player ranked in the top seven in the league in scoring and rebounding.