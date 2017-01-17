Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt to return as CFP committee chairman

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard have been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The three new members will begin three-year terms next season. College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock also announced in a statement Tuesday that Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt will return next season as the committee chairman and his term will run through February 2018.

Beamer, Smith and Howard replace Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. Alvarez and Rice completed three-year terms this past season. Carr resigned from the committee during last season, his first on the panel, because of health issues.