Texas Legislature honors Tony Romo for Cowboys career

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature is honoring retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, praising his character and humble roots almost as much as his football accomplishments.

Romo appeared Wednesday before the Texas House, which halted work so lawmakers could take photos with him. Romo was also appearing before the state Senate.

State Rep. Richard Raymond, a Laredo Democrat, wore a Romo jersey and state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, donned a Cowboys helmet.

Romo recently retired to become a CBS game analyst, and Raymond says he thinks Romo will be better TV commentator than any ex-player — even fellow ex-Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman.

Romo was born in California, grew up in Wisconsin and played college football in Illinois. He played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016.