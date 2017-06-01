Tenth-inning homers lead Rays over Rangers 7-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Morrison and Derek Norris homered in a three-run 10th inning to cap a late Tampa Bay comeback as the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kiermaier tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning with a first-pitch home run off Texas closer Matt Bush.

The 10th-inning homers came off Sam Dyson (1-6), who began the season as Texas’ closer.

Austin Pruitt (4-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, earned the win with two hitless innings. Alex Colome gave up one run in getting his 15th save.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and two RBIs, including Texas’ go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Andrus drove in Shin-Soo Choo, who reached on a fielder’s choice on a putout at the plate and then stole second base. Pete Kozma was thrown out, pinch-running for Mike Napoli, who led off the seventh with a double when the ball popped out of the glove of Kiermaier near the top of the wall in center field.

Rays starter Chris Archer allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings, matching his season high with 114 pitches.

Stephen Souza Jr. hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his fifth in eight games and 10th of the season.

The homer came off Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who made his first major league start at age 32 following 12 seasons in the minors. Bibens-Dirkx, who previously made four relief appearances after joining Texas on May 7, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Texas tied the score 3-3 in the fifth helped by a wild pitch on a strikeout of Napoli. He scored on a fielder’s choice on which the Rays asked for a review of Shin-Soo Choo’s slide into second baseman Daniel Robertson, judged not in violation of the slide rule.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (right groin strain) was placed on the 10-day DL after leaving Tuesday’s start after 1 2/3 innings.

Rangers: The next rehab start for RHP Tyson Ross (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome) will be Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2), who allowed season highs with seven hits and four walks last Saturday in a no-decision at Minnesota, will begin the three-game series at Seattle.

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish (5-3) will open a three-game home series against the Astros having gone winless in his last seven starts against Houston.