TCU tops Iowa State for first winning record in Big 12

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU earned its first winning Big 12 record with an 84-77 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

Brodziansky hit his first 3-pointer of the season and made a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul against Darrell Bowie during a 9-2 run that built a 75-65 lead. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cyclones covering TCU’s first four seasons in the Big 12.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long scored 19 points for the Cyclones (11-5, 3-2). Preseason All-America guard Monte Morris was held to nine mostly meaningless points on 4-of-14 shooting after getting a career-high 30 in Iowa State’s previous game.

TCU’s Kenrich Williams had his sixth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had nine points and a season-high 11 assists as the Horned Frogs won consecutive Big 12 games for just the second time.

Iowa State’s Donovan Jackson, a first-year junior college transfer, had his season high at halftime with 16 points before getting shut out in the second half. He went without a 3-point attempt after going 4 of 5 from long range in the first half.

It was TCU’s first win over Iowa State since Dec. 24, 1997, in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones couldn’t build on solid wins over Texas and Oklahoma State and missed a chance to beat the same conference opponent five times on the road for the first time in school history. They’ll need more consistency from Morris in a difficult conference.

TCU: The Frogs are getting closer to reaching first-year coach Jamie Dixon’s goal of filling their arena with their fans. While there were patches of Iowa State’s cardinal and gold, the near-capacity crowd was strongly purple three days after TCU beat Texas in Austin for the first time since 1987, when Dixon was a senior guard for the Frogs.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The last of three games in six days, at home against No. 2 Kansas on Monday. The Jayhawks figure to be No. 1 since Baylor lost for the first time after ascending to the top spot for the first time in school history.

TCU: A visit to another surprise team in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have four straight wins over ranked teams in Lubbock.