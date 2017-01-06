Suns pull away late from Mavericks, 102-95

DALLAS (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns (12-25) won consecutive games for just the second time this season and denied the Mavericks (11-25) their third two-game winning streak in a matchup of Western Conference also-rans.

Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points, including consecutive baskets for a 93-all tie before Bledsoe’s tiebreaking 3-pointer started a 9-2 run to finish the game.

Tyson Chandler had 18 rebounds for Phoenix against his former team, and Brandon Knight scored 17 points after missing a game with a sprained right wrist.

Led by the 7-foot-1 center who helped carry the Mavericks to their only NBA title in 2011, the Suns outrebounded the Mavericks 53-31.

Dallas’ 7-footer, Andrew Bogut, had no rebounds and also went scoreless with five fouls a day after suggesting in a radio interview in his native Australia that his days in Dallas might be short.

Bogut, obtained in an offseason trade after Golden State had to dump salary to add Kevin Durant, is coming off the bench because starting alongside star forward Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t been a good mix.

The Mavericks led 72-70 to start the fourth quarter after Devin Harris picked up a loose ball that got away from P.J. Tucker near midcourt and hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. That led to a fourth quarter with five lead changes and two ties.

Booker made all three of his 3-pointers, and the Suns went 4 of 5 from long range in the fourth after going 3 of 12 in the first three quarters.

TIP-INS

Suns: Alex Len had 14 points and seven rebounds. … Chandler scored three points. … Bledsoe added a game-high seven assists.

Mavericks: Harrison Barnes, Dallas’ leading scorer, had 19 points. … Nowitzki had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. … The guards were strong off the bench, with Seth Curry scoring 16 points and Harris 12.

UP NEXT

Suns: Home against Cleveland before consecutive games in Mexico City against Dallas and San Antonio.

Mavericks: Finish their three-game homestand Saturday against Atlanta before a three-game trip that includes the game against the Suns in Mexico City.