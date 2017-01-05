Stars lose in OT to Canadiens to start 2017

DALLAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty’s second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Pacioretty has 33 game-winning goals since 2013-14, trailing only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (35) during that stretch.

Dallas’ Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.

Radulov and Pacioretty scored power-play goals to give the Canadiens a 3-2 lead 4:13 into the third period.

Beaulieu scored the game’s first goal at 10:38 of the first period. He took a pass from Phillip Danault in the left faceoff circle and sent a wrist shot past Lehtonen into the right side of the net.

A minute and a half later, Danault skated in after Jordie Benn’s shot trickled behind Montoya, and backhanded the puck down the ice.

Seguin tied the game at 1 by deflecting in Stephen Johns’ slap shot from the right point with 5:16 left in the first.

Dallas’ power play had been just 3 for 24 (13 percent) in the previous seven games. The goal was the eighth in 34 penalty-killing opportunities (24 percent) against Montreal in nine-plus games.

Klingberg’s power-play goal with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second put the Stars up 2-1.

NOTES: Montreal is 5-6 in overtime this season. The Stars are 2-8. … Radulov has three goals and three assists during a five-game scoring streak. … Seguin leads Dallas with 14 goals, 25 assists and 39 points. He has points in five straight games (four goals, three assists). … For the first time since April 11, 2014, Stars captain Jamie Benn did not play. He injured a foot in Saturday’s game. … LW Antoine Roussel returned after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … C Jason Spezza assisted on Klingberg’s goal, and now has more points against Montreal than any other team (68 on 31 goals and 37 assists in 59 games). . Montreal was playing for the second time in two nights. The Stars had been off since Saturday. … The Canadiens lost two skaters on Wednesday, Paul Byron late in the first period and Brendan Gallagher for the third.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Toronto on Saturday in the finale of a seven-game trip.

Stars: At St. Louis on Saturday to open a three-game trip.