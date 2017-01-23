Spurs sign Joel Anthony after waiving him in preseason

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Spurs have signed forward Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract after he was waived by San Antonio during the preseason.

The nine-year NBA veteran last played with Detroit during the 2015-16 season. Anthony won two NBA titles as a reserve with Miami in 2012 and 2013.

Anthony averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in six preseason games with the Spurs this season. His career averages for the regular season are 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 471 games.