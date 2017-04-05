Spurs beat Grizzlies for 60th win of season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final seconds of regulation before beating the Memphis Grizzlies 95-89 in overtime on Tuesday night in a matchup of likely first-round playoff opponents.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, including the tying basket with 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Memphis point guard Mike Conley exited the game with 3:42 remaining in regulation with an eye injury after bumping heads with Leonard under the basket. The Grizzlies’ leading scorer left the court while clutching a towel tightly to his right brow and did not return. His status is unknown.

Conley finished with 19 points and six assists.

Pau Gasol added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs. He and Patty Mills each hit a 3-pointer in overtime to lead San Antonio to its third straight win.

The Spurs forced overtime during a dramatic final five seconds.

Leonard tied the game at 82 with 4.9 seconds remaining with a step-back, 15-foot jumper over JaMychal Green. Zach Randolph followed with a 12-foot, turnaround jumper 2.2 seconds later before Aldridge put in a layup off an inbounds pass from Gasol with 1.6 seconds left. Randolph’s 3-pointer fell far short of the basket as the buzzer sounded after he mishandled the ensuing inbounds pass.

Randolph finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

San Antonio and Memphis, who split their four-game series, would meet again to open the playoffs if the standings remain the same. The Spurs are currently second in the Western Conference and the Grizzlies are seventh.

Memphis was without defensive stalwart Tony Allen, who had an eye injury, but was still able to stifle San Antonio.

The Spurs matched a season low for points in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies followed by matching their season low with 35 points in the first half. It was also a season low in the first half by a San Antonio opponent.

Both teams shot under 40 percent in the first half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis coach David Fizdale said Allen’s vision was still bothering him after being poked in the left eye during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. . Marc Gasol and Green played after both were listed as questionable. Gasol has a strained left foot and Green has a sore left shoulder. . G Andrew Harrison sat the game out with an injured right ankle. . Memphis has scored 35 points in the first half twice before, most recently against Utah on Dec. 18. . Memphis is 8-7 in the Southwest Division with one game remaining against Dallas. . Memphis’ last win in San Antonio was a 117-116 victory in triple overtime on Dec. 17, 2014.

Spurs: San Antonio PG Tony Parker was 4 for 8 from the field, giving him 7,368 career field goals to pass David Robinson (7,365) for third in franchise history. Tim Duncan (10,285) and George Gervin (7,526) are the franchise leaders. Parker also played his 1,139th career game, passing Danny Schayes for 53rd in league history. . The Spurs have scored 14 points in the first quarter twice before, most recently March 4 against Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.