Spurs press on without Parker in Game 3 vs. Rockets

HOUSTON — What the San Antonio Spurs showcased during their 25-point victory in Game 2 on Wednesday night was their reputed ability to adjust their game plan to favorable results. Given the injury update that broke on Thursday, the Spurs will be forced to adjust again now that the series has changed locales.

Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the remainder of the 2017 postseason after suffering a ruptured left quadriceps tendon at the 8:52 mark of the fourth quarter. Parker finished with 18 points and four assists in the Spurs’ 121-96 victory, and was instrumental in orchestrating an offense that produced a 59.7 effective field-goal percentage against a Rockets defense that excelled in Game 1.

With the series squared at a game apiece and the Rockets set to host Game 3 on Friday night at Toyota Center, the Spurs are not only charged with the task of preparing for an emotional shift favoring the Rockets now that they have home court, San Antonio must also move forward without its venerable floor general.

“For this game, it didn’t matter that much,” Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said. “We were up by 14 and (reserve guard) Patty (Mills) has done it many times, to close games. But, it’s hard to see him limping and hurting now and you kind of know we’re not going to see him any time soon. So, that’s a tough blow.

“So, we’ll see. We’ll have to regroup, re-organize the starting five and the rotations, and everything. We’ll try to step up, but it’s tough to lose a player like TP.”

The Rockets’ preparation is dramatically altered by the fact that Parker won’t be present to steer the Spurs’ ship. Even considering the Spurs’ familiarity with performing and performing well without Parker, who missed 19 games during the regular season and embodies their championship culture.

While forward Kawhi Leonard is the offensive focal point, Parker remains critical to what the Spurs do.

Houston isn’t venturing into the great unknown in structuring a game plan suited for slowing Mills and not Parker. But there is a bit of mystery involved.

“First of all I hate it for Tony,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He’s not a good guy, he’s a great guy and that’s tough. You hate to see that for anybody.

“Having said that, they still have plenty, and Patty will run it I’m sure. And then we’ll see what they do. They might just stay big or they could go with another little guy. I don’t know yet.”

What is known: The Rockets must get All-Star guard James Harden untracked.

While Houston struggled in transition against a Spurs defense committed to stifling the Rockets’ fast break, its offense was seriously undermined by Harden shooting 3 for 17 en route to 13 points. The Rockets have showcased this postseason an ability to thrive offensively without Harden playing at peak levels. But when he is as disjointed and inefficient as he was in Game 2, they struggle.

After blitzing the Spurs in Game 1, the Rockets surrendered that momentum with a fourth-quarter collapse two nights later. What the Spurs must guard against in addition to a lull borne from the absence of Parker is the notion that they have seized control of this Western Conference semifinal by virtue of their recent brilliance. As has been witnessed, postseason series can turn in an instant.

“The series isn’t over,” Leonard said. “You can’t be satisfied until it’s done.”