Spurs dominate Raptors in blowout win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Toronto 110-82 on Tuesday night, holding the Raptors to their lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs.

Parker finished with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

After scoring the game’s opening basket on a floater, Parker drove the lane and tossed the ball out to Aldridge and Pau Gasol for mid-range jumpers and to Danny Green for a 3-pointer.

The Spurs raced to a 26-10 lead in the opening eight minutes, and the Raptors never recovered.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 26 points, but backcourt mate Kyle Lowry was held to six on 2-for-9 shooting.

San Antonio fizzled when Parker exited for rest, going scoreless for 5:13 bridging the first and second quarters.

Parker’s return helped set up three straight dynamic plays that put the Raptors on their heels and gave the Spurs their largest lead at 54-32 with 2:28 left in the first half.

Green’s steal and half-court pass led to a one-handed, breakaway dunk for Leonard that revved up the sold-out crowd.

Parker dribbled around his back on the run to lose Lowry at the top of the 3-point line, got DeRozan to leap in the paint and then whipped a pass to the left corner for a 3-pointer from Leonard.

Parker then passed under the basket to Aldridge, who tossed it out to Leonard. He faked a shot, dribbled, reset and made a 3 for a 22-point lead.

The Raptors shot 37 percent from the field while failing to reach 90 points for the first time this season.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto is winless against the NBA’s top three teams, losing three games to Cleveland and two to Golden State before falling to San Antonio. . The Raptors scored a previous season-low 91 points in three games, with the most recent being Dec. 29 at Phoenix. . F Patrick Patterson missed his second straight game with a strained left knee. . Toronto last won in San Antonio on Dec. 28, 2007.

Spurs: Leonard has scored in double figures in 67 straight games. Tim Duncan, who retired after last season, holds the franchise record with 75 in a row from 2005-06. . Aldridge has 12 3-pointers in 31 games this season, the second-highest total of his career. Aldridge had 37 in 2015, his final season in Portland. . San Antonio matched the third-best start after 35 games in franchise history at 28-7. The team’s best start was 29-6, set in 2011 and matched last season.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Spurs: At the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.