“Silver Anniversary Week” On FOX Sports Southwest – CLICK HERE

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO CELEBRATE THE DALLAS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH “SILVER ANNIVERSARY WEEK”

Network To Air Key Classic Games To Be Shown In

Two-Hour Condensed Replays Tonight Leading Up to Home Opener

IRVING, TX – FOX Sports Southwest celebrates the Dallas Stars 25th Anniversary season with a classic games programming block leading up to Opening Night vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 6.

Beginning tonight at 7:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest will show condensed two-hour replays of 10 of the team’s classic games allowing fans to relive some of the most exciting games and moments of Dallas Stars hockey.

Among the games featured throughout the week include the final game of three Stars legends Mike Modano, Jere Lehtinen and Marty Turco as well as the 1999 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 6 when the Stars won the Cup. The classic games programming block will run tonight through Friday, Oct. 6.

Friday’s Opening Night programming lineup will showcase top classic games, plus, Stars INSIDER Season Preview Show, a special program spotlighting the return of head coach Ken Hitchcock followed by Stars LIVE pregame show and the game vs. Golden Knights.

FOX Sports Southwest Dallas Stars Silver Anniversary Classic Game Schedule

(All times listed are Central)

Oct. 2 @ 7:00 p.m. – 4/11/15 (vs. Predators) Jamie Benn Captures the Art Ross Trophy

The final game of the regular season, Jamie Benn improbably scored enough points to capture the Art Ross Trophy.

Oct. 2 @ 9:00 p.m. – 4/24/16 (vs. Wild) NHL Playoffs: First Round Game 6

The Stars capture their first playoff series win since 2008 against their Western Conference rivals.

Oct. 3 @ 6:00 p.m. – 2/18/17 (vs. Lightning) Dave Strader’s Call of Jamie Benn’s Overtime Winner

Dave Strader returns to the broadcast booth during his battle with cancer to call an overtime thriller against the Lightning. Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars salute Dave and his courageous battle after the victory.

Oct. 3 @ 8:00 p.m. – 11/14/13 (at Flames) Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin Light Up the Flames

The dynamic duo of Benn and Seguin showcase their scoring ability to the rest of the NHL in a lopsided victory over the Flames.

Oct. 3 @ 10:00 p.m. – 3/8/14 (vs. Wild) Mike Modano Jersey Retirement Night Win

On a night when all eyes were focused on the past, the Stars showcased the Stars of today in an exciting win over their nemesis the Minnesota Wild.

Oct. 4 @ 6:00 p.m. – 4/8/10 (vs. Ducks) Mike Modano, Jere Lehtinen & Marty Turco’s Final Game

In what turned out to be the final game of three Stars legends the Dallas Stars took the Anaheim Ducks to a thrilling shootout. In the end, it was the trio of Turco, Lehtinen and Modano who secured the win.

Oct. 4 @ 8:00 p.m. – 4/8/10 (vs. Sharks) Playoffs: Second Round, Game 6 – Brenden Morrow OT goal

In one of the longest games in franchise history the Dallas Stars advanced to the 2008 Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks. Brenden Morrow put the team on his shoulders throughout the course of the entire series and fittingly slipped a puck past Evgeni Nabokov late this spring night.

Oct. 4 @ 10:00 p.m. – 4/27/10 (vs. Oilers) Playoffs: First Round, Game 4

The Dallas Stars took their first step toward a Stanley Cup with a thrilling triple OT win against a pesky Edmonton Oilers squad.

Oct. 5 @ 6:00 p.m. – 6/4/99 (vs. Avalanche) Playoffs: Western Conference Finals, Game 7

Long considered the best home game in franchise history the Stars dominated the Colorado Avalanche at Reunion Arena. Mike Keane was the hero of the day scoring two dramatic goals against his former team.

Oct. 5 @ 8:00 p.m. – 6/19/99 (vs. Sabres) Playoffs: Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6 – Stars Win the Stanley Cup

Jere Lehtinen, eventual Star Stu Barnes, and Brett Hull each score in a riveting Stanley Cup Final classic that continued early into the next morning in Buffalo.

Oct. 6 Opening Night

Oct. 6 @ 9:30 a.m. – Jere Lehtinen & Marty Turco’s final game

Oct. 6 @ 11:30 a.m. – Brenden Morrow OT goal

Oct. 6 @ 1:30 p.m. – First Round, Game 4

Oct. 6 @ 3:30 p.m. – Western Conference Finals, Game 7

Oct. 6 @ 5:30 p.m. – Stars Insider: Season Preview Show

Oct. 6 @ 6:00 p.m. – Stars Insider: Hitch Full Circle

Oct. 6 @ 6:30 p.m. – Stars LIVE pregame show

Oct. 6 @ 7:30 p.m. – Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

LIVE STREAMING

All Dallas Stars programming televised on FSSW will stream live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.