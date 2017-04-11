Russell Westbrook resting against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Westbrook is finally taking a night off.

The Oklahoma City star is resting for the game on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the first time this season he has missed a game. Coach Billy Donovan says it is the right thing to do with the Thunder already locked in as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and two games left on the schedule.

Westbrook has put together an incredible year, leading the league in scoring while becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. He was one of six players to start every game this season.

Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson are also resting for the Thunder.

Donovan says he will have more conversations with Westbrook before deciding if he will play in the season finale on Wednesday.