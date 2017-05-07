Rangers struggle in 7th in loss to Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Valencia drove in two during Seattle’s seven-run seventh inning and the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Saturday night.

The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate during their biggest inning of the season, getting five hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. Valencia’s single came off reliever Dario Alvarez, who then allowed an RBI double to Taylor Motter and a two-run single to Ben Gamel. The inning started with Gamel’s single off Martin Perez (1-5).

Texas got solo home runs from Joey Gallo in the second inning and Mike Napoli in the ninth. Gallo’s 10th homer matched Oakland’s Khris Davis for second most in the AL.

James Pazos (1-1) worked one inning in relief following rookie starter Chase DeJong for Seattle.