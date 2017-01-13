Pelicans, minus Davis, hand Nets 8th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 points and the New Orleans Pelicans, playing without All-Star big man Anthony Davis, defeated the reeling Brooklyn Nets 104-95 on Thursday night.

Terrance Jones added 24 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans (16-24), which improved to 6-13 on the road by winning both games during its stay in New York City.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 and Solomon Hill had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis missed the game with a bruised left hip sustained during Monday night’s 110-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He participated in pregame warmups in Brooklyn, but didn’t shoot.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 20 points and Sean Kilpatrick had 18, but Brooklyn dropped its eighth straight game.