Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech for first Big 12 win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jeffrey Carroll scored 25 points as Oklahoma State broke its Big 12 Conference losing streak by beating Texas Tech, 83-64 in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Oklahoma State got its first conference win this season and the Red Raiders suffered their first loss at home this year.

With 12 minutes remaining, Tech shot 7-of-9 from the field while holding the Cowboys to a five-minute scoring drought.

Tech cut the lead to single digits, but then went on a shooting drought of its own.

The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Keenan Evans, who scored 15 and Justin Gray snatched a team-high eight rebounds. Devon Thomas and Zach Smith each added 11 points.

Along with his scoring, Carroll also led the Cowboys in rebounds with nine.

The Cowboys shot 55.2 percent from the floor, including 11 of 16 from 3-point range. Texas Tech shot 44.2 percent, including 7-of-20 from deep.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ true talent showed against the Red Raiders. In the first half, the Cowboys went 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Oklahoma State went on three key runs in the first 20 minutes of play that would later pay off.

Texas Tech: Tech head coach Chris Beard will have to regroup. The Red Raiders face No. 6 Baylor on the road. Tech is winless away from Lubbock in conference play.

UP NEXT