No. 6 Baylor hangs on to beat TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte scored 17 points and sixth-ranked Baylor beat TCU 62-53 Saturday night in a game that was back-and-forth for most of the second half until a late run by the Bears.

Baylor (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) is 10-0 against the Frogs since they joined the Big 12 four years ago.

There was a 9 1/2-minute stretch in the second half when the teams traded scores until Ishmail Wainright swished a 3-pointer with 4:16 left that put the Bears up 50-48. That started a 7-0 run that kept them ahead to stay.

In the second half, there were five ties and 13 lead changes.

Vlad Brodziansky had 19 points and 10 rebounds for TCU (14-5, 3-4), while Kenrich Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Johnathan Motley had 15 points and eight rebounds for Baylor, including a punctuating dunk in the final minute. That came soon after Lecomte’s alley-oop pass for a dunk by Jo Lual-Acuil, who finished with 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: This is the first time the Bears have ever been 18-1 overall or 6-1 in the Big 12. They have won their last three games since losing in their first game after reaching No. 1 for the first time in school history.

TCU: Brodziansky and Williams had double-doubles, but didn’t get much help from the rest of their teammates. TCU shot 29 percent from the field (17 of 58). Freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher played 35 turnover-free minutes, but was only 1-of-10 shooting.

UP NEXT

Baylor is home against Texas Tech on Wednesday before consecutive road games, including the SEC-Big 12 Challenge next Saturday at Ole Miss.

TCU plays its next two Big 12 games on the road, starting Wednesday at Oklahoma State. The Frogs then host Auburn before going to Kansas State.